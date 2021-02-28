Nagpur man cuts cake with sword, arrested under Arms Act

A 30-year-old man was arrested for cutting a cake with a sword at the birthday celebration of a minor boy in Ambazari area of Nagpur, police said on Sunday.

Praveen Khandare had uploaded the photographs of his act on Facebook after which the police registered a case under the Arms Act and arrested him, an official said.

The sword has been seized, the Ambazari police station official dded.

