Body of 15-yr-old girl found in village in UP's Fatehpur

The body of a 15-year-old girl was recovered from a village in Khaga Police Station area here on Sunday, an officer said.

''Acting on a tip-off, police recovered the body and it was sent for post-mortem examination,'' SHO Santosh Kumar Sharma said. In a complaint to the police, the girl's father said she had gone to relieve herself in the forest on Saturday evening but did not return, the SHO said.

Sharma said the family members of the girl have alleged murder after rape.

