U.S. condemns 'abhorrent violence' by Myanmar security forces

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday condemned what he called "abhorrent violence" by Myanmar security forces in the latest deadly crackdown against protesters there.

"We stand firmly with the courageous people of Burma & encourage all countries to speak with one voice in support of their will," Blinken said on Twitter after Myanmar police fired on protesters and at least 18 people were killed in the worst violence since a Feb. 1 military coup.

Advertisement

He said the United States "will continue to promote accountability for those responsible."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)