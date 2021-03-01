U.S. condemns 'abhorrent violence' by Myanmar security forces

U.S. condemns 'abhorrent violence' by Myanmar security forcesReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-03-2021 03:18 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 02:52 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday condemned what he called "abhorrent violence" by Myanmar security forces in the latest deadly crackdown against protesters there.
"We stand firmly with the courageous people of Burma & encourage all countries to speak with one voice in support of their will," Blinken said on Twitter after Myanmar police fired on protesters and at least 18 people were killed in the worst violence since a Feb. 1 military coup.
He said the United States "will continue to promote accountability for those responsible."
