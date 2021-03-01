Left Menu

Toolkit case: Nikita Jacob moves Delhi court for anticipatory bail New De'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 19:50 IST
Toolkit case: Nikita Jacob moves Delhi court for anticipatory bail New De'

Nikita Jacob, who is accused along with Disha Ravi in connection with allegedly being involved in sharing a ''toolkit'' on social media related to the farmers' protest, Monday moved a Delhi court seeking anticipatory bail.

The application moved by Jacob, who is charged with the case of sedition, is likely to come up for hearing Tuesday before Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana.

She had got transit anticipatory bail from Bombay High Court on February 17 for three weeks with direction to approach the court concerned in Delhi, where the case is lodged.

The court on February 23 had granted bail to climate activist Disha Ravi who was arrested by the Delhi Police from Bengaluru.

The sessions court in Delhi on February 25 granted protection from arrest to another co-accused, Shantanu Muluk, till March 9, when it will hear his anticipatory bail application.

Muluk was granted transit anticipatory bail from Aurangabad Bench on February 16 for 10 days. He approached Delhi court on February 23.

Ravi, Muluk and Jacob were booked for alleged sedition and other charges.

Ravi was arrested by a Cyber Cell team of the Delhi Police from Bengaluru and brought to Delhi. PTI UK RKS RKS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK health official says more data needed on vaccine effectiveness on Brazil variant

More data is needed to access the effectiveness of vaccines against the so-called Brazil variant of COVID-19, an British health official said on Monday.The current vaccines have not yet been studied against this variant, and we will need to...

2 Americans wanted in Ghosn's escape in Japanese custody

An American father and son wanted by Japan for aiding former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn escape from the country in a box were handed over to Japanese custody Monday, ending their months-long battle to stay in the US.Michael Tayl...

You produce children, why should govt pay for their education: UP MLA to women

An Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA was caught on tape asking a group of women why the government should bear the expenses of their childrens education as it is they who produce them. The remarks were allegedly made when a group of women approached Au...

Lithuania to start supplying LNG to Poland next year

Lithuanian state-controlled energy company Ignitis Group will start supplying liquefied natural gas LNG to Poland next year when a new pipeline between the two countries comes online, its CEO said on Monday. The pipeline between Poland and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021