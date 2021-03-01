Left Menu

12 drug peddlers arrested in J&K, over 155 kg narcotics seized

Mohmmad Aslam of Punjab was arrested and a case was registered against him, they said.In separate incidents, six drug peddlers were arrested from south Kashmirs Kulgam district and 58 kg of poppy and 30 kg of cannabis was seized from Devsar, Nippora and Litter areas of the district, they said.Haziq Rather, Jatinder Singh, Ravipal, Sukhwinder Kumar, Gurvinder Singh and Reshpal Singh were booked by police, they said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 01-03-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 23:30 IST
12 drug peddlers arrested in J&K, over 155 kg narcotics seized
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Twelve drug peddlers were arrested and over 155 kilograms of poppy and cannabis was seized from them in separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

During routine checking on the highway at Jakhani area of Udhampur district, a police team intercepted a truck and recovered 60 kgs of poppy, they said. Mohmmad Aslam of Punjab was arrested and a case was registered against him, they said.

In separate incidents, six drug peddlers were arrested from south Kashmir's Kulgam district and 58 kg of poppy and 30 kg of cannabis was seized from Devsar, Nippora and Litter areas of the district, they said.

Haziq Rather, Jatinder Singh, Ravipal, Sukhwinder Kumar, Gurvinder Singh and Reshpal Singh were booked by police, they said. During checking at Simbal Chua in Reasi, a police team stopped a motorcycle and recovered five rolls of cannabis from the rider Rampal, who was arrested and booked, they said.

In a similar incident, three drug peddlers were arrested in Kathua district and seven kg of Ganja was seized from them, they said.

A case has been registered and investigation is on, they added. Another drug peddler identified as Kannu was arrested for possessing some quantity of heroin in Nawabad area of Jammu city, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

HDFC Sec says tech glitch resolved, probe on to find root cause; mkt operations normal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Spanish club Extremadura to fold for second time

Spains Extremadura UD are set to go out of business for the second time in little over a decade after their president and sole shareholder Manuel Franganillo said on Monday that he was putting the club into liquidation. The team, named afte...

ANALYSIS-China expected to favour green tech over coal in new five-year plan

By Laurie Goering LONDON, March 1 Thomson Reuters Foundation - China, which long targeted rapid industrial growth despite its environmental consequences, now aims to become the global leader in low-carbon tech for a carbon-constrained world...

Israel's high court says non-Orthodox converts are Jews

Israels Supreme Court on Monday dealt a major blow to the countrys powerful Orthodox establishment, ruling that people who convert to Judaism through the Reform and Conservative movements in Israel are also Jewish and entitled to become cit...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street rises on U.S. stimulus and vaccine hopes as bond markets calm

Global equities rose and the SP 500 on Monday was headed for its best day since June 5, with investors taking lower U.S. bond yields in stride as a sweeping 1.9 trillion U.S. coronavirus relief bill and distribution of Johnson Johnsons new...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021