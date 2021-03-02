Left Menu

Maha: Woman killed in husband's shop, hunt on for servant

After taking the call, the servant fled from the place, the official said.The husband then rushed to the shop and took his wife to a hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, the official said.He later lodged a police complaint against the servant.The police registered a case under Indian Penal Code 302 murder, the official said, adding that search was underway for the servant.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 02-03-2021 10:00 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 09:48 IST
Maha: Woman killed in husband's shop, hunt on for servant
Representative news Image Credit: Pixabay

A 30-year-old woman was killed in a ration shop run by her husband in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday in the shop, located in the Manpada area of Dombivli township here, where their servant was also present, an official from Manpada police station said.

The couple had a quarrel following which the husband left the shop. After some time, he called up the servant to bring his wife home.

However, the servant informed him that the woman was lying in a pool of blood in the shop. After taking the call, the servant fled from the place, the official said.

The husband then rushed to the shop and took his wife to a hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, the official said.

He later lodged a police complaint against the servant.

The police registered a case under Indian Penal Code 302 (murder), the official said, adding that a search was underway for the servant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

HDFC Sec says tech glitch resolved, probe on to find root cause; mkt operations normal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Boeing, Australian air force say pilotless, fighter-like jet completed first test flight

Boeing Co and the Royal Australian Air Force RAAF said on Tuesday they had completed the first flight test on a pilotless fighter-like jet designed to operate in conjunction with crewed aircraft.The Loyal Wingman, the first military aircraf...

K7 Computing Launches Lifetime Valid Antivirus - K7 Ultimate Security Infiniti Edition

- The Infiniti Edition is available only for the first 50,000 customers worldwide and protects up to 5 devices CHENNAI, India, March 1, 2021 PRNewswire -- K7 Computing www.k7computing.com, a global major in cybersecurity, announced the laun...

Equity indices up 1 pc, energy and IT stocks gain

Equity benchmark indices were in the positive terrain during early hours on Tuesday with energy and IT stocks witnessing substantial gains amid positive global trends. At 1015 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 514 points or 1.03 per cent at 5...

Minimum wage hike all but dead in big COVID relief bill

Democrats hopes of including a minimum wage increase in their USD 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill seemed all but dead Monday as the Senate prepared to debate its own version of the House-passed aid package.Four days after the chambers par...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021