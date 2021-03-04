Czech Republic asks China for coronavirus vaccine - president's spokesman

Czech Republic asks China for coronavirus vaccine - president's spokesmanReuters | Prague | Updated: 04-03-2021 01:09 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 01:08 IST
The Czech Republic has asked China for deliveries of coronavirus vaccines made by China's Sinopharm, the Czech president's spokesman said on Wednesday.
"According to a report from the Czech embassy in Beijing, the Chinese side has decided to immediately meet this request," the spokesman said in a statement on the president's website.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
