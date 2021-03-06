Dalai Lama receives first dose of anti-coronavirus vaccine

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama was administered the first dose of anti-coronavirus vaccine at Zonal Hospital here on Saturday morning.

The Dalai Lama's office thanked the the Government of India and the Himachal Pradesh dispensation for facilitating the first dose of the vaccine for the spiritual leader.

After getting inoculated, he asked people to come forward in large numbers and get themselves vaccinated for the greater benefit.

