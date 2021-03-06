Left Menu

Health Ministry approves COVID vaccination of veterans, dependents of Armed Forces personnel at Service hospitals: Army

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has given approval to the COVID-19 vaccination of veterans and dependents of Armed Forces personnel at the Armed Forces medical facilities, the army informed on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 20:08 IST
Health Ministry approves COVID vaccination of veterans, dependents of Armed Forces personnel at Service hospitals: Army
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has given approval to the COVID-19 vaccination of veterans and dependents of Armed Forces personnel at the Armed Forces medical facilities, the army informed on Saturday. Taking on Twitter, the Indian Army said that the process would likely commence next week.

"Approval of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for vaccination of veterans and dependents of Armed Forces personnel in Service hospitals has been received," Indian Army tweeted. "The process is likely to commence next week after completion of registration of Armed Forces medical facilities on Co-WIN Platform," the tweet further read.

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 1.90 crores on Friday. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021, and the vaccination of the frontline workers (FLWs) started on February 2, 2021. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from March 1, 2021, for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Adityanath launches Global Encyclopedia of Ramayana

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday launched the Global Encyclopedia of the Ramayana and said that this epic and the Mahabharata give the best life lessons.Stories in Hindu epics help us envision a better India, he said...

Lebanon's caretaker PM warns of chaos as currency plunges

Lebanons caretaker prime minister warned Saturday that the country was quickly headed toward chaos and appealed to politicians to put aside differences in order form a new government that can attract desperately needed foreign assistance. H...

I-League: Sudeva Delhi return to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Chennai City

Sudeva Delhi came back from a goal down to defeat Chennai City 2-1 in their Group B fixture of the ongoing I-League on Saturday. William Pauliankhum cancelled Jockson Dhas early goal, before Hero of the Match Sairuatkima headed in the winne...

WTT Star Contender Doha: Indian paddlers Sutirtha, Ahyika make winning starts in tournament

Indian paddlers Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ahyika Mukherjee started their campaign at World Table Tennis WTT Star Contender Doha with comfortable victories in womens singles qualifying round one on Saturday. While the World No. 95 Sutirtha regi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021