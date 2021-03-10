Saudi crown prince meets Russian special envoy for Syrian settlement- SPA

Saudi crown prince meets Russian special envoy for Syrian settlement- SPAReuters | Cairo | Updated: 10-03-2021 00:59 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 00:59 IST
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with the Russian special envoy for the Syrian settlement Alexander Lavrentiev, Saudi state news agency (SPA) said on twitter.
They discussed bilateral relations and the latest developments in Syria, SPA added.
