Slovak prime minister Matovic resigns, finance minister Heger to form new cabinet

Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic resigned on Tuesday, opening the way to forming a new government after a month-long political crisis.

President Zuzana Caputova tasked Finance Minister Eduard Heger, a party colleague of Matovic, to form the new government. All four parties in the ruling coalition have agreed to participate in a new cabinet with Heger at the helm.

