Slovak prime minister Matovic resigns, finance minister Heger to form new cabinet

Slovak prime minister Matovic resigns, finance minister Heger to form new cabinetReuters | Updated: 30-03-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 19:44 IST
Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic resigned on Tuesday, opening the way to forming a new government after a month-long political crisis.
President Zuzana Caputova tasked Finance Minister Eduard Heger, a party colleague of Matovic, to form the new government. All four parties in the ruling coalition have agreed to participate in a new cabinet with Heger at the helm.
