Left Menu

U.N. experts alarmed by Russian security contractors' 'abuses' in Central Africa

"Unacceptably, there seem to be no investigations and no accountability for these abuses," the experts said. The Russian military, which supervises the presence of the contractors in CAR, and CAR's government spokesman did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 31-03-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 19:33 IST
U.N. experts alarmed by Russian security contractors' 'abuses' in Central Africa

U.N. experts expressed alarm on Wednesday over reports of executions and other abuses by Russian security contractors in Central African Republic and over their close contacts with U.N. peacekeepers. Russia first sent security contractors to CAR in 2018. It stepped up its support late last year to help the government fend off a rebel advance launched before the Dec. 27 presidential election.

Since then, the contractors have accompanied national forces as they retake towns from the rebels, CAR's government has said. The contractors include members of Russia's Wagner Group, the U.N. experts said in a statement. Wagner Group members have fought clandestinely in support of Russian forces in Syria and Ukraine, Reuters has reported.

The experts said that they were concerned by reports of human rights abuses by the contractors, including mass summary executions, arbitrary detentions and torture during interrogations. "Unacceptably, there seem to be no investigations and no accountability for these abuses," the experts said.

The Russian military, which supervises the presence of the contractors in CAR, and CAR's government spokesman did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The experts also said they were disturbed to learn of the "proximity and interoperability" between the contractors and the U.N.'s MINUSCA peacekeeping mission, which has more than 13,000 uniformed personnel.

They cited coordinated meetings that mission members held with Russian contractors and medical evacuations of wounded contractors to MINUSCA bases. "Greater clarity on the roles of 'international partners' and accountability is urgently needed," they said.

A MINUSCA spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. CAR has failed to find stability since a 2013 rebellion ousted former President Francois Bozize. About a quarter of the country's 5 million people are displaced.

President Faustin-Archange Touadera was sworn in for a second five-year term on Tuesday after winning December's election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China dodges WHO's call for further probe into Wuhan lab leak theory of coronavirus

China on Wednesday called for expanding the search for the origins of the coronavirus in other countries, mainly America, as it sought to sidestep the WHO chiefs assertion that further probe is required on allegations that the deadly virus ...

DDMA to randomly test for COVID flyers coming from states where cases are rising: Delhi airport

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority DDMA will conduct random COVID-19 test of passengers coming from states where there has been a surge in cases recently, said the Delhi airports operator DIAL on Wednesday.The Centre had on Tuesday sai...

Delta to stop blocking middle seats, CEO speaks out on Georgia voting bill

Delta Air Lines said on Wednesday it will stop blocking middle seats as of May 1, a move that will allow it to start selling more tickets on each flight at a time when travel demand is picking up as more Americans receive COVID-19 vaccines....

US STOCKS-Wall Street gains ahead of Biden's spending plan outline

Technology shares lifted major U.S. stock indexes on Wednesday as investors awaited details on President Joe Bidens massive infrastructure plan, while Wall Street eyed its fourth straight quarterly gain.The industrial sector hit a record hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021