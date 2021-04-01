Local BJP leader detained in Bengal for coming within 100 metres of pooling booth

Police on Thursday said it has detained a local BJP leader for allegedly coming within 100 metres of a pooling booth here.

Mohan Singh, Dakshin Mandal Sabhapati of the BJP, however, claimed that he was called there by saffron party candidate Bharati Ghosh.

Advertisement

Ghosh, a former IPS officer, alleged that TMC workers beat up Singh and chased him away.

''I have complained to the presiding officer that our party agents are not being allowed to sit at the polling booths. TMC activists are intimidating our agents,'' she said.

Meanwhile, some BJP activists blocked roads when Singh was being taken to the nearest police station, officials said.

In the Debra seat, where polling is underway in the second phase, two former IPS officers are crossing swords -- BJP's Bharati Ghosh and ruling TMC's Humayun Kabir.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)