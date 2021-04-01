Left Menu

Jan 26 violence case: Delhi court to hear Deep Sidhu's bail plea on Apr 8

A Delhi court will hear the bail plea of Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu, accused of January 26 tractor rally violence, on April 8.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 12:45 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 12:45 IST
Deep Sidhu, accused of allegedly inciting violence near the Red Fort on Republic Day, had moved his bail petition in the court on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court will hear the bail plea of Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu, accused of January 26 tractor rally violence, on April 8. On Wednesday, the Tis Hazari court had adjourned the hearing on the bail application filed by Sidhu after a jurisdictional issue arose.

Sidhu, accused of allegedly inciting violence near the Red Fort on Republic Day, had moved his bail petition in the court on Tuesday. Police had arrested Sidhu on February 9.

The names of Sidhu and others were included in the FIR registered in connection with the violence, Delhi Police had said earlier while adding that Sidhu was involved in the incident. Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

