Jan 26 violence case: Delhi court to hear Deep Sidhu's bail plea on Apr 8
A Delhi court will hear the bail plea of Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu, accused of January 26 tractor rally violence, on April 8.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 12:45 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 12:45 IST
A Delhi court will hear the bail plea of Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu, accused of January 26 tractor rally violence, on April 8. On Wednesday, the Tis Hazari court had adjourned the hearing on the bail application filed by Sidhu after a jurisdictional issue arose.
Sidhu, accused of allegedly inciting violence near the Red Fort on Republic Day, had moved his bail petition in the court on Tuesday. Police had arrested Sidhu on February 9.
The names of Sidhu and others were included in the FIR registered in connection with the violence, Delhi Police had said earlier while adding that Sidhu was involved in the incident. Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Sidhu not in politics for any post, could have been Union minister, says his wife
Punjab CM, Navjot Sidhu meet over tea; return to cabinet discussed
Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Sidhu appointed new chief of Pak Air Force
Punjab CM, Navjot Sidhu meet over tea; return to cabinet discussed
Amarinder confident Sidhu will rejoin his Cabinet