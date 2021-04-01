Left Menu

Deep Sidhu being made a scapegoat in Jan 26 violence case: Sidhu's lawyer

The lawyer of actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu in connection with January 26 violence, on Thursday, said his client is being made a scapegoat as he is a known face.

01-04-2021
Punjabi actor-turned-politician Deep Sidhu. (ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The lawyer of actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu in connection with January 26 violence, on Thursday, said his client is being made a scapegoat as he is a known face. Abhishek Gupta, appearing for Sidhu, told the court that "There is a media trial going on. Sidhu was at the wrong place at the wrong time. The FIR says that people broke the gates and climbed the rampart at 12:30. He reached there after 2 pm."

"There was no violence on his urging. We have videos showing that he was helping the police and asking people to stop climbing the walls," Gupta added. Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar, who was the link judge today, adjourned the matter for April 8.

Delhi Police had arrested Sidhu on February 9. "The names of Sidhu and others were included in the FIR registered in connection with the violence at Red Fort in Delhi on January 26," Delhi Police had said earlier.

On Republic Day, protestors allegedly did not follow the pre-arranged route and broke barricades to enter Delhi, clashed with police and vandalised property in several parts of the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally. They also entered the Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts. Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

