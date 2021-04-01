Man, two sons get life term for killing eye-witness in murder case

A court here sentenced a man and his two sons to life imprisonment for gunning down an eye-witness in a murder case.

Additional District Judge Rajesh Bhardwaj on Wednesday held Idris and his sons, Bhura and Hakim Ali, guilty under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for killing a man named Sagar. The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on them.

According to District Government Counsel Rajiv Sharma, Sagar was shot dead on December 15, 2007, when he was sleeping in a timber shop in Mehmood Nagar locality under the Civil Line police station area.

The son of the deceased had lodged an FIR in this connection, he said.

