Left Menu

UN experts alarmed at CAR's use of private military and close contacts with peacekeepers

Experts called on the Government and their ‘international partners’ to comply with their obligations under international law, in particular, to hold accountable all perpetrators of grave violations and abuses of human rights and international humanitarian law.

OHCHR | Geneva | Updated: 01-04-2021 14:10 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 14:10 IST
UN experts alarmed at CAR's use of private military and close contacts with peacekeepers
The experts have also conveyed their concerns about the above allegations directly to the Governments of the Central African Republic and the Russian Federation, and, to the extent possible, the companies concerned. Image Credit: Twitter(@UNGeneva)

A group of UN experts* today expressed alarm at the increased recruitment and use of private military and foreign security contractors by the Government of Central African Republic and their close contacts with UN peacekeepers.

The Working Group on mercenaries said they were deeply disturbed by the interconnected roles of Sewa Security Services, Russian-owned Lobaye Invest SARLU, and a Russian-based organisation popularly known as the Wagner Group. In particular, they expressed concerns about their connections to a series of violent attacks that have occurred since the presidential elections on 27 December 2020.

In addition, the experts said they were disturbed to learn of the proximity and interoperability between those contractors and the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA). In particular, they pointed to coordinated meetings with "Russian advisors", their presence at MINUSCA bases, as well as medical evacuations of wounded "Russian trainers" to MINUSCA bases.

"This blurring of the lines between civil, military and peacekeeping operations during the hostilities creates confusion about the legitimate targets and increases the risks for widespread human rights and humanitarian law abuses," said the experts.

The experts have received, and continue to receive, reports of grave human rights abuses and violations of international humanitarian law, attributable to the private military personnel operating jointly with CAR's armed forces (FACA) and in some instances UN peacekeepers. Among the violations are reports of mass summary executions, arbitrary detentions, torture during interrogations, forced disappearances, forced displacement of the civilian population, indiscriminate targeting of civilian facilities, violations of the right to health, and increasing attacks on humanitarian actors.

"Unacceptably, there seem to be no investigations and no accountability for these abuses," the experts said. "The close connections between the various actors, along with the lack of transparency, further jeopardises chances of any impartial investigation and ensuring accountability for those abuses and violations."Greater clarity on the roles of 'international partners' and accountability is urgently needed in order to achieve sustainable peace and stability in the Central African Republic," they said.

Experts called on the Government and their 'international partners' to comply with their obligations under international law, in particular, to hold accountable all perpetrators of grave violations and abuses of human rights and international humanitarian law.

The experts have also conveyed their concerns about the above allegations directly to the Governments of the Central African Republic and the Russian Federation, and, to the extent possible, the companies concerned.

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon's central bank says it will discuss audit with Alvarez & Marsal on April 6

Lebanons central bank said in a statement on Thursday it is ready to facilitate an audit process by Alvarez Marsal and will discuss this in a virtual meeting with the restructuring company on April 6.Also Read World Bank, EU, UN say agreem...

Romanian tech start-up uses GameStop frenzy to raise interest in billboards

At the height of GameStops Reddit-driven retail trading frenzy this year, Romanian tech start-up TPS Engage ran an 18 meme ad about the video game retailer on a digital billboard in Times Square.The ad, which ran for one hour and said GME G...

West Bengal elections: 71.07 per cent voter turnout recorded till 3 pm in 30 assembly seats where polling is underway for

second phase....

Rajasthan Information Commission penalises official for not disclosing details sought in RTI query

The Rajasthan Information Commission RIC has slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on a government official for not providing information sought in an RTI query, officials said on Thursday.An applicant of Ramganj Mandi in Kota had filed an RTI query ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021