Murder accused held after 7 years in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A man, accused of murder and absconding since 2014, was arrested here on Thursday, police said.

According to Circle Officer Kuldeep Kumar, the accused Naushad was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head and was arrested after seven years in the murder case while the other co-accused in the same case has already been convicted.

Kotwali police had registered a case under IPC Sections 302, 147, and 506 against Naushad and four others in connection with the murder case in Kidwai Nagar area in 2014.

Naushad evaded arrest and was on the run while the remaining accused got life terms in the case.

