UK sanctions Myanmar conglomerate, says junta sinking to new lows with killings

Britain sanctioned a Myanmar conglomerate on Thursday for its close links to the military leadership which Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said was wantonly killing innocent people including children.

Britain imposed sanctions on the Myanmar Economic Corporation (MEC) for involvement in serious human rights violations by making funds available to the Myanmar military, as well as its association with senior military figures. "The Myanmar military has sunk to a new low with the wanton killing of innocent people, including children," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

"The UK’s latest actions target one of the military’s key funding streams and impose a further cost on them for their violations of human rights."

