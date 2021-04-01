UK sanctions Myanmar conglomerate, says junta sinking to new lows with killings

UK sanctions Myanmar conglomerate, says junta sinking to new lows with killingsReuters | Updated: 01-04-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 15:58 IST
Britain sanctioned a Myanmar conglomerate on Thursday for its close links to the military leadership which Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said was wantonly killing innocent people including children.
Britain imposed sanctions on the Myanmar Economic Corporation (MEC) for involvement in serious human rights violations by making funds available to the Myanmar military, as well as its association with senior military figures. "The Myanmar military has sunk to a new low with the wanton killing of innocent people, including children," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.
"The UK’s latest actions target one of the military’s key funding streams and impose a further cost on them for their violations of human rights."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Foreign
- Dominic Raab
- Myanmar Economic Corporation
- Britain
- Myanmar
ALSO READ
Philippines to bar entry of foreigners, some nationals as COVID-19 cases climb
Pak EC issues notice to PM Imran Khan's party in foreign funding case
Russia is calm about new U.S. sanctions threat -RIA cites foreign ministry
S Korean capital orders tests for all foreigners
Turkish, Greek foreign ministers to meet in Turkey on April 14