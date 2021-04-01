Japan PM: Olympic torch relay in Osaka has been cancelled

Japan PM: Olympic torch relay in Osaka has been cancelledReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 01-04-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 16:17 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday the Olympic torch relay scheduled in the city of Osaka has been canceled amid a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
