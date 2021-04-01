AP CM congratulates Rajinikanth on being chosen for Dada Saheb Phalke Award.PTI | Vja | Updated: 01-04-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 19:00 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday congratulated Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on being selected for the Dada Saheb Phalke Award.
The stylish Tamil superstar, born Shivajirao Gaekwad, made a profound impact on silver screen with his inimitable mannerisms and performance, the Chief Minister said in a statement.
Dada Saheb Phalke Award, Indian cinema's highest honour for an artiste, for the year 2019, will be presented to Rajinikanth on May 3.
