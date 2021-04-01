AP CM congratulates Rajinikanth on being chosen for Dada Saheb Phalke Award.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday congratulated Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on being selected for the Dada Saheb Phalke Award.

The stylish Tamil superstar, born Shivajirao Gaekwad, made a profound impact on silver screen with his inimitable mannerisms and performance, the Chief Minister said in a statement.

Advertisement

Dada Saheb Phalke Award, Indian cinema's highest honour for an artiste, for the year 2019, will be presented to Rajinikanth on May 3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)