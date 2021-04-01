Kejriwal unhappy with delays in Clean Yamuna project: Delhi govt

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday expressed unhappiness over ''delays in timelines'' of the Clean Yamuna project after reviewing it, according to a statement of the Delhi government. He also instructed Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials to have a detailed plan ready by next week when another meeting would be convened, during which ''every project is scrutinised as per the revised timelines''.

''The Clean Yamuna project is one of the most ambitious projects of the Delhi government. We must ensure that there is no laxity at any phase of the project. We should work towards expediting the Yamuna cleaning process, every sub-project should be completed within the stipulated time-frame,'' Kejriwal told the officials.

Advertisement

During the course of the meeting that was also attended by Delhi Water Minister Satyendar Jain, the chief minister also took stock of the Sewage Treatment Plants (STP) project.

The DJB officials represented a detailed plan to clean four majors drain -- Najafgarh, supplementary, Shahdara, and Barapullah.

According to the government statement, out of the four drains, the work on interception of two major drains - supplementary and Shahdara - is almost complete. ''The untreated water from the supplementary drain will be completely tapped and treated by December 2021. The untreated water from the Shahdara drain will be completely tapped in the next few months. ''The remaining two major drains - Najafgarh and Barapulla - will be completed within the stipulated deadline,'' the statement noted.

Kejriwal directed the officials to ensure that no untreated waste water flows into the river.

The officials also apprised the chief minister of the ''various low-cost technological interventions that are being done to expedite the work before scheduled timelines''. These include in situ treatment of wastewater, tapping of complete drains (Najafgarh/Supplementary/Shahdara), and conveyance to STPs for treatment, installation of advanced filters, incineration for sludge volume reduction, quality improvement of effluent parameters of existing STPs, capacity augmentation of STPs through aeration system.

Kejriwal also reviewed the flagship project of septic tank cleaning in unauthorised colonies of Delhi. The project is expected to be completed within the next few months, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)