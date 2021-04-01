Left Menu

Parks in Delhi under BJP-ruled MCDs will turn barren soon due to negligence: AAP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 19:59 IST
Parks in Delhi under BJP-ruled MCDs will turn barren soon due to negligence: AAP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday claimed that around 14,500 parks in Delhi under the supervision of the BJP-ruled municipal corporations will turn barren and contribute to pollution due to negligence.

Addressing a press conference here, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj further claimed that the MCDs had not deployed tankers even after two years of the National Green Tribunal's order.

Responding, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor accused the AAP for playing dirty politics on the issue.

At the press conference, Bhardwaj said, ''If you see any park which has good greenery, you will know that the park is maintained by RWAs with Delhi government funds.'' ''The Delhi government is ready to provide water free of cost from its STPs but the BJP-ruled MCDs want these parks to dry up,'' he added.

In a statement to counter the claims, Kapoor said, ''Saurabh Bhardwaj has tried to portray as if MCDs are liable to make alternative arrangements for watering of parks while the truth is that as per the orders of the NGT, including the latest order dated March 26, 2021, the Delhi Jal Board has been bound to provide free water to the municipal corporations for watering of parks across the city.'' ''The NGT order clearly says that Delhi Jal Board will hire tankers at is own cost to supply water to MCDs for watering of parks as a statutory duty,'' he said.

AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj has chosen to misread and misreport an order of a constitutional body, and this will be brought to the notice of the NGT chairperson, Kapoor added.

''It will be better if instead of issuing misleading statements against MCDs, the AAP leadership issue funds to the MCDs to help further improve some 15,500 parks maintained by the three civic bodies. Saurabh Bhardwaj should know that out of these 15,500 parks, less then 1,000 are maintained by RWAs,'' the BJP spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court bars suit against Facebook under anti-robocall law

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday barred a proposed class action lawsuit accusing Facebook Inc of violating a federal anti-robocall law, sparing the social media company from a potentially costly fight over unwanted text messages. The just...

World trade body chief says vaccine inequity 'unacceptable'

The head of the World Trade Organization called Thursday for expanded capability in developing countries to manufacture vaccines, saying the gaping imbalance in access to coronavirus vaccines that mostly favours rich, developed countries wa...

Indian Bank launches initiatives to strengthen efficiency

State-owned Indian Bank on Thursday launched a slew of initiatives including new HR vision, chabot and smart offices to strengthen its efficiency.These announcements were made on the completion of one year of amalgamation of erstwhile Allah...

US hunger crisis persists, especially for kids, older adults

America is starting to claw its way out of the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, but food insecurity persists, especially for children and older adults.Food banks around the U.S. continue giving away far more canned, packaged ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021