Left Menu

France faces rising calls to investigate Mali air strike

France faced mounting calls from rights groups on Thursday to open an investigation into an air strike by its forces in Mali that a United Nations probe said killed 19 civilians at a wedding party. It did not share that surveillance with U.N. investigators. Parly said France would not be willing to publish those surveillance images, as it did after killing a senior al Qaeda leader last year.

Reuters | Bamako | Updated: 01-04-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 20:11 IST
France faces rising calls to investigate Mali air strike
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

France faced mounting calls from rights groups on Thursday to open an investigation into an air strike by its forces in Mali that a United Nations probe said killed 19 civilians at a wedding party. U.N. investigators published a report on Tuesday about the Jan. 3 strike, concluding that it killed 19 civilians and three armed men near the central Mali village of Bounti.

France, which has more than 5,000 troops in Mali and neighbouring West African countries to battle militants linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State, rejected the conclusions, saying it hit Islamist militants only. Domestic and international advocacy groups, including the Malian Association for Human Rights (AMDH), Amnesty International and Oxfam France, demanded that France and Mali conduct their own independent investigations.

"We ask the Malian and French authorities to place the quest for justice at the centre of their action, notably through an independent and in-depth investigation," AMDH president Moctar Mariko said in a statement. French Defence Minister Florence Parly, who arrived in Mali late on Wednesday to visit French and other European troops, did not commit to an investigation when asked by reporters.

"What we want is for this (U.N.) investigation, which was conducted in a unilateral manner, to take into account the arguments that we already wanted to emphasise the first time," she said on Thursday. The French government has criticised the report's heavy use of witness accounts, which it said could be false testimonies by the militants' sympathisers or people under their influence. It has said its aerial surveillance allowed it to identify the targets as militants. It did not share that surveillance with U.N. investigators.

Parly said France would not be willing to publish those surveillance images, as it did after killing a senior al Qaeda leader last year. "No army in the world has the habit of providing to its enemy the elements that would allow it to understand what we know about it," she said.

Mali's government, which in January backed the French account of the strike, has not yet commented on the U.N. report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bangladesh reports highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases

Bangladesh on Thursday reported 6,469 COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since its outbreak in the country on March 8 last year, taking the tally of infections to 617,764.The death toll climbed to 9,105 after 59 fatalities were re...

Fans may be allowed to attend 2021 Eurovision Song Contest

Organisers of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest welcomed the news Thursday that up to 3,500 fans may be allowed to attend the popular music competition when it is staged in the Netherlands next month.The Dutch government has said it plans to...

Punjab creates record with zero pendency of bills after 15 yrs

Punjab government has created a record with zero pendency of bills in the state treasury during the Financial Year 2020-21, after a gap of almost 15 years. As per an official spokesperson, the Treasuries and Accounts of Finance Department o...

U.S. Supreme Court bars suit against Facebook under anti-robocall law

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday barred a proposed class action lawsuit accusing Facebook Inc of violating a federal anti-robocall law, sparing the social media company from a potentially costly fight over unwanted text messages. The just...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021