Left Menu

QCI chief Adil Zainulbhai appointed chairman of Capacity Building Commission

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 21:07 IST
QCI chief Adil Zainulbhai appointed chairman of Capacity Building Commission

Quality Council of India (QCI) chief Adil Zainulbhai has been appointed as the chairperson of the Capacity Building Commission, set up under the government's ambitious 'Mission Karmayogi' for bringing major reforms in bureaucracy, a Personnel Ministry order issued on Thursday said.

Besides him, Ramaswami Balasubramaniam has been appointed as member (HR) and Praveen Pardeshi as member (administration), it said.

Balasubramaniam is the founder of the Swamy Vivekanand Youth Movement and Pardeshi is a 1985-batch IAS officer who is currently the global programme coordinator for the Defeat-NCD (Non-Communicable Diseases) Partnership under the United Nations Institute for Training and Research, the order said.

Hemang Jani, a former senior private sector specialist, World Bank, has been appointed as the commission secretary, it said.

The Capacity Building Commission will exercise functional supervision over all central training institutions dealing with civil services capacity building and will create shared learning resources, including internal and external faculty and resource centres, among others.

It will also assist the Prime Minister's Public Human Resources Council in approving the annual capacity building plans and will make recommendations on the standardisation of training and capacity building, pedagogy and methodology besides suggesting policy interventions required in the areas of HR management and capacity building to the government.

The Union Cabinet had in September last year approved 'Mission Karmayogi', dubbed as the biggest bureaucratic reform aimed at capacity building, to make government employees more ''creative, proactive, professional and technology-enabled'', ending the culture of working in silos and ensuring transparency.

The programme will ''radically'' improve the government's human resource management practices and prepare civil servants for the future, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said.

A council, comprising select Union ministers, chief ministers, eminent public HR practitioners, among others, and headed by the prime minister, will serve as the apex body for providing strategic direction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Follow-up probe of virus origins expected - WHO's Tedros

Experts examining the origins of the coronavirus first identified in China will follow up on an initial report released this week but details are still not set, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a ne...

Youth held for rape after 3 year hunt in J-K's Reasi

A 21-year-old man was arrested on charges of rape after a three year hunt in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.Qayoom Hussain was booked under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences POCSO Ac...

Surge in infections unlikely to trip recovery: Nomura

The surge in COVID-19 infections confirms a second wave and the overall affected people in this phase will be higher than the first one, a Japanese brokerage said on Thursday.However, the surge in infections is unlikely to trip the growth r...

NPCI subsidiary starts operating to offer recurring payment services

The National Payments Corporation of India NPCI on Thursday announced formation of a wholly-owned subsidiary firm NPCI Bharat BillPay Ltd. NBBL to offer recurring bill payment solutions.The new entity has come into effect from April 1, 2021...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021