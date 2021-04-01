Youth held for rape after 3 year hunt in J-K's Reasi

Youth held for rape after 3 year hunt in J-K's ReasiPTI | Jammu | Updated: 01-04-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 21:57 IST
A 21-year-old man was arrested on charges of rape after a three year hunt in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.
Qayoom Hussain was booked under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Infant Marriage Reservation Act and Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) in 2018 on the complaint of the victim at Mahore police station, a police spokesman said.
He said the accused evaded arrest and was declared an absconder by a local court. A special police team arrested him from Reasi based on specific information, the spokesman added.
He said the police had already filed a chargesheet against the accused in the sessions court in Reasi and proved the case with the help of scientific evidence and medical examination of the woman, expert opinions of forensic science laboratory and oral statements.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
