Trial to make Delhi Gate intersection safer for commuters will begin from April 2

The Delhi Traffic Police (DTP) on Thursday informed that a junction improvement trial for the Delhi gate intersection to enhance road safety for all users will be held from April 2, 2021, onwards.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 23:09 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In an official release, DTP informed, "A junction improvement trial for Delhi gate intersection to enhance road safety for all users will be held from April 2, 2021 onwards. Cones, arricades and planters will be placed to carry out temporary infrastructure changes for testing the design. Motorists travelling towards the Delhi Gate intersection are advised to slow down, drive safely, follow traffic rules, and adhere to the temporary installation."

"Abide by speed limits around the Junction to avoid any crashes/mishappenings. Pedestrians are advised to use the marked crossings and follow the traffic light cycles," the release read. (ANI)

