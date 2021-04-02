Left Menu

U.S. concerned by Russia's recent escalations in eastern Ukraine -State Dept

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-04-2021 00:11 IST | Created: 02-04-2021 00:11 IST
U.S. concerned by Russia's recent escalations in eastern Ukraine -State Dept

The United States is concerned by Russia's recent escalations of aggressive and provocative actions in eastern Ukraine, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters on Thursday.

Unverified social media footage has suggested Russia has been moving large quantities of tanks, armoured personnel carriers and other equipment to regions that border Ukraine as well as to Crimea, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black clover Chapter 288: Asta & Nacht will fight against twin devils

New source types added to Google Docs citation tool

Nine EU advisers threaten walkout over sustainable finance row

10 new regions added to Samsung TV Plus service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US approves 2 more coronavirus home tests

US health officials have authorised two more over-the-counter COVID-19 tests that can be used at home to get quick results. The Food and Drug Administration decision this week is expected to vastly expand the availability of cheap home test...

Vaccine equity: ‘Race is on’ to inoculate health workers and those most at risk globally

Although COVAX has already delivered 35 million doses to more than 78 countries, World Health Organization WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said there was still a serious challenge on vaccine equity and availability. Were...

Assam minister threatens to 'vanish' scribe; Cong seeks cancellation of his candidature

An Assam minister allegedly threatened to vanish two journalists of separate news channels for reporting a controversial poll speech of his wife, prompting the Congress to demand that his candidature for the assembly election be cancelled.A...

At Chauvin trial, Floyd girlfriend tells of their struggle with addiction

George Floyds girlfriend smiled through tears as she told a jury on Thursday how they first met when he offered to pray with her, less than three years before his deadly arrest, and described how they both struggled with opioid addiction. C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021