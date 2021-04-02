U.S. concerned by Russia's recent escalations in eastern Ukraine -State Dept

The United States is concerned by Russia's recent escalations of aggressive and provocative actions in eastern Ukraine, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters on Thursday.

Unverified social media footage has suggested Russia has been moving large quantities of tanks, armoured personnel carriers and other equipment to regions that border Ukraine as well as to Crimea, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

