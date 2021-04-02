Saudi-led coalition thwarted two explosives-laden drones fired at Saudi city -state TV

The Saudi-led coalition said on Thursday it intercepted and destroyed two explosives-laden drones launched by Yemen's Houthis towards the southern Saudi city of Khamis Mushait, state TV reported.

The coalition, which intervened in Yemen in March 2015, has often retaliated to cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia with air strikes in Yemen. The Houthis ousted the internationally recognised government from power in Sanaa in late 2014 and now control most of northern Yemen.

