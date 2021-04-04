Army jawan's body found hanging inside house in UP’s Baghpat

Army jawan's body found hanging inside house in UP’s BaghpatPTI | Baghpat(Up) | Updated: 04-04-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 04-04-2021 19:14 IST
The body of an Army soldier was found hanging at his house in Baraut area of the district on Sunday morning, police said.
SHO of Baraut Police Station Ajay Kumar Sharma said 28-year-old Mohit was a resident of Arifpur village and had been living in a rented house in Charan Singh Vihar for the last one year.
He was inducted into the Army in 2015 and belonged to the Jat Regiment. He was posted in Binaguri in West Bengal, Sharma said, adding that Mohit was on leave since February 6.
Police said the matter is being probed and the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.
