4 godowns gutted in Thane fire, no report of injury

Four scrap godowns in a market complex in Kalyan Phata area of Thane district were gutted in a fire that broke out at around 1pm on Sunday and was doused an hour later, an official said.

Two fire-tending vehicles were deployed for the dousing operation, TMC RMDC chief Santosh Kadam said, adding that there were no reports of any injury.

