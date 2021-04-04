Haryana CM condemns killing of over 20 security personnel by Naxals

Haryana CM condemns killing of over 20 security personnel by NaxalsPTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-04-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 04-04-2021 20:13 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday strongly condemned the killing of at least 22 security personnel by Naxals in an encounter in Chhattisgarh.
While paying homage to the security personnel, he said such incidents are painful and he strongly condemns the killing in Chhattisgarh.
At least 22 security personnel were killed by Naxals in an encounter in Chhattisgarh on Saturday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Haryana
- Naxals
- Chhattisgarh
- Manohar Lal Khattar
ALSO READ
Over 500 cartons of illicit liquor seized from Haryana's Nuh
COVID-19: 2.48 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated in Haryana on Monday
NHAI suffers Rs 814 cr toll revenue loss in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan due to farmers' protest
No tuition fee for girl PG students in Haryana govt colleges with family income less than Rs 1.8 L
Haryana: Man arrested for raping Class 10 girl