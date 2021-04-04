Haryana CM condemns killing of over 20 security personnel by Naxals

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday strongly condemned the killing of at least 22 security personnel by Naxals in an encounter in Chhattisgarh.

While paying homage to the security personnel, he said such incidents are painful and he strongly condemns the killing in Chhattisgarh.

At least 22 security personnel were killed by Naxals in an encounter in Chhattisgarh on Saturday.

