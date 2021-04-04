Deeply grieved by "dastardly" attack on soldiers in Chhattisgarh: Mamata
''Deeply grieved at the dastardly attack on our soldiers in Chhattisgarh. My heartfelt condolences to the families of those martyred in the line of duty. I salute the supreme sacrifice made for the nation by these brave-hearts.
Prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured,'' she tweeted.
Police recovered bullet-riddled bodies of 17 jawans in the jungles of Chhattisgarh on Sunday, raising to 22 the number of security personnel killed in a fierce gun-battle with Maoists the previous day -- the biggest massacre in more than a year that also left 31 injured.
