FIR lodged against AAP MLA for threatening religious leader: Police

The video was purportedly shot during an event at the Press Club here.Taking cognizance of a video circulating on social media of a conference that took place at the Press Club, a case under relevant sections has been registered at the Parliament Street police station, a senior police officer said on Saturday.Khan had said, The appeal is to take strict action against this impudence.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 04-04-2021 21:30 IST
Taking suo motu cognizance of a video and a tweet, the Delhi Police registered an FIR against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan on Sunday for allegedly threatening religious leader Narsinghanand.

This comes a day after an FIR was registered by the police against Narsinghanand on a complaint from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lawmaker.

Taking cognizance of a video and a tweet that have the potential of causing disaffection among communities, a case under sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Parliament Street police station for holding out a threat to a speaker in a video that surfaced earlier, a senior police officer said.

The matter is under investigation, he added.

The FIR against Narsinghanand was registered on Saturday on a complaint from Khan for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of Muslims, the police said.

The AAP MLA had uploaded a video on social media, informing that he had submitted a complaint against Narsinghanand to the police.

In a video circulating on social media, the religious leader is seen uttering blasphemous words against Islam. The video was purportedly shot during an event at the Press Club here.

''Taking cognizance of a video circulating on social media of a conference that took place at the Press Club, a case under relevant sections has been registered at the Parliament Street police station,'' a senior police officer said on Saturday.

Khan had said, ''The appeal is to take strict action against this impudence. People like Narsinghanand are not fit to live in the society. These people are spoiling the atmosphere of the country.'' PTI AMP RC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

