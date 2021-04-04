Left Menu

Delhi Police probes removal of Sai Baba idol from Hauz Khas temple

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 04-04-2021 22:23 IST
Delhi Police probes removal of Sai Baba idol from Hauz Khas temple

The Delhi Police is investigating the removal of a Sai Baba idol from a temple in south Delhi's Hauz Khas after some devotees filed a complaint alleging it was demolished, officials said on Sunday.

Locals said the idol has been replaced with a Lord Ganesha Idol.

Police said while no formal case has been registered in the matter yet, the temple authorities will be called for an enquiry.

The complaining devotees approached the police after a purported video of the removal incident surfaced on social media. In the video, a man supervising the removal of the idol could be seen arguing as to what religion the idol represented.

According to police, on March 25, a Sai Baba idol was removed from the temple of Shahpur Jat, Hauz Khas, by the temple committee and local residents as the idol was about 10 years old.

''This idol was set up by temple committee member Padam Panwar. And now the Padam Panwar alongwith other committee members such as Bharat Panwar, Jiya Panwar, Satyanarayan, Naresh, Mohan Panwar and Pandit ji have decided to setup new idol with the consent of local residents,'' a senior police officer said.

The officer, however, said the matter is under enquiry.

''We have received a complaint. The matter is being looked into and appropriate legal action will be taken accordingly,'' said Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

No case has been registered yet and the temple authorities will be called for an enquiry in connection with the incident, he said.

