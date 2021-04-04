France condoles death of security personnel in Chhattisgarh

France condoles death of security personnel in ChhattisgarhPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 04-04-2021 23:04 IST
France on Sunday condoled the death of 22 security personnel in a gunbattle with Naxals in the jungles of Chhattisgarh.
''Heartfelt condolences for the losses suffered by the security personnel in #Chhattisgarh. Our thoughts go out to the families of the victims and to the injured, for whom we wish a speedy recovery,'' French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain said on Twitter.
''France stands with India in the fight against terrorism in all its forms,'' he said.
According to officials, a group of around 400 Maoists, armed with light machine-guns (LMGs), ambushed security forces, killing at least 22 personnel and injuring 30 others in a forest along the border between Bijapur and Sukma districts of Chhattisgarh on Saturday.
