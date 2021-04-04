AAP MLA Amanatullah booked for threatening speaker over his speech 'hurting religious sentiments'

The Delhi police registered an FIR against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan on Sunday for threatening a man who had been booked a day earlier for his speech that "hurt religious sentiments." Khan had allegedly threatened the speaker in a video on Twitter who "hurt religious sentiments" with his remarks on the Prophet at a press conference in Delhi, police said.

The police have lodged an FIR under sections 153(A) and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Parliament Street police station against Khan. "Taking cognizance of a video and tweet message which has the potential of causing disaffection among communities, a case under sections 153(A) and 506 of IPC has been registered at PS Parliament Street, for holding out a threat to a speaker in an earlier surfaced video," the Delhi police said.

Advertisement

Delhi police had earlier registered an FIR at Parliament Street police station against the man who can be seen using offensive language against Prophet Muhammad at an event in the Press Club under sections 153 A and 295 A of IPC. The matter is under investigation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)