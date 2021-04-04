J&K LG, GoC of Srinagar-based 15 Corps discuss security scenario in UT

General Officer Commanding (GoC) of the Srinagar-based 15 Corps, Lieutenant General, D P Pandey on Sunday called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here and discussed with him the prevailing security scenario in the Union Territory, an official spokesperson said. The GoC called on the Lieutenant Governor at the Raj Bhavan. Pandey briefed the Lt Governor about recent internal security developments and the prevailing security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesperson said. He said they also discussed various important issues related to security management in the UT. Sinha stressed on the high importance of maintaining close and effective synergy between the Army and other security forces and advised for heightened surveillance on all fronts to meet the security challenges, the spokesperson said. Sinha also lauded the Army's role in ensuring a safe and secure environment for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesperson added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)