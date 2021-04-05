Blinken and Sudanese Prime Minister discuss peace process, GERD in call

Blinken and Sudanese Prime Minister discuss peace process, GERD in callReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-04-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 21:51 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Monday with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on efforts to advance the peace process and promote political reforms, the State Department said in a statement.
The two also discussed negotiations related to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and the need to lower tensions between Sudan and Ethiopia, according to the statement.
