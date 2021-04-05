U.S. has asked Russia to explain "provocations" on Ukraine border - State Department

The United States has asked Moscow to explain "provocations" on the border with Ukraine, the U.S. State Department said on Monday, amid a Russian military build-up.

State Department spokesman Ned Price told a news briefing that the United States would be concerned by any effort by Moscow to intimidate Ukraine whether it occurred within Russian territory or within Ukraine.

