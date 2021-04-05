U.S. has asked Russia to explain "provocations" on Ukraine border - State Department

U.S. has asked Russia to explain "provocations" on Ukraine border - State DepartmentReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-04-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 23:04 IST
The United States has asked Moscow to explain "provocations" on the border with Ukraine, the U.S. State Department said on Monday, amid a Russian military build-up.
State Department spokesman Ned Price told a news briefing that the United States would be concerned by any effort by Moscow to intimidate Ukraine whether it occurred within Russian territory or within Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
