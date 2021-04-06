Security forces destroy IED in Srinagar

Security forces on Monday destroyed an improvised explosive device (IED) in Khanyar locality here, police said.

The IED was detected near a hotel at Badubagh area on Monday evening, a police official said.

He said the IED, fitted in a container, was later destroyed by a bomb disposal squad without causing any harm. A case has been registered and an investigation taken up, the official said.

