Security forces destroy IED in Srinagar

Security forces destroy IED in SrinagarPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 06-04-2021 00:14 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 00:14 IST
Security forces on Monday destroyed an improvised explosive device (IED) in Khanyar locality here, police said.
The IED was detected near a hotel at Badubagh area on Monday evening, a police official said.
He said the IED, fitted in a container, was later destroyed by a bomb disposal squad without causing any harm. A case has been registered and an investigation taken up, the official said.
