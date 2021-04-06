Mexican president says to get COVID-19 vaccine within 20 days

Mexican president says to get COVID-19 vaccine within 20 daysReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 06-04-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 19:16 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday he expects to be vaccinated against COVID-19 within the next 15-20 days.
Lopez Obrador was speaking at a regular news conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
