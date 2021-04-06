Ukraine's Zelenskiy asks Trudeau for support in path towards NATO membership

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a phone call on Tuesday to support Ukraine's aspirations to join the NATO military alliance, the president's office said. "As a special partner of Ukraine, Canada could take the lead among allies who support a MAP (Membership Action Plan) solution for Ukraine. Canada's support will be an important signal of support from true friends," Zelenskiy said, according to a statement.

Canada is home to a large Ukrainian diaspora.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)