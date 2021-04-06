Ukraine's Zelenskiy asks Trudeau for support in path towards NATO membership
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a phone call on Tuesday to support Ukraine's aspirations to join the NATO military alliance, the president's office said. Canada's support will be an important signal of support from true friends," Zelenskiy said, according to a statement. Canada is home to a large Ukrainian diaspora.Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 06-04-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 20:33 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a phone call on Tuesday to support Ukraine's aspirations to join the NATO military alliance, the president's office said. "As a special partner of Ukraine, Canada could take the lead among allies who support a MAP (Membership Action Plan) solution for Ukraine. Canada's support will be an important signal of support from true friends," Zelenskiy said, according to a statement.
Canada is home to a large Ukrainian diaspora.
