Left Menu

Delhi logs 5100 fresh Covid-19 cases, highest single-day spike this year

As many as 5,100 new Covid-19 cases and 17 related deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours in the national capital, as per the latest figures released by the health department of Delhi on Tuesday. This was the highest single-day spike of coronavirus infections in the national capital this year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 21:29 IST
Delhi logs 5100 fresh Covid-19 cases, highest single-day spike this year
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 5,100 new Covid-19 cases and 17 related deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours in the national capital, as per the latest figures released by the health department of Delhi on Tuesday. This was the highest single-day spike of coronavirus infections in the national capital this year. The city's positivity rate stands at 4.93 per cent while the cumulative positivity rate is at 4.54 per cent. Total samples tested were 1,03,453 in the last 24 hours. There are 17,332 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

The infection tally in the national capital has gone up to 6,85,062 and a total of 11,113 fatalities due to the disease have been recorded so far. As many 6,56,617 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far with 2,340 recoveries recorded in the last 24-hours.

Over one lakh COVID-19 tests, including around 70,000 RT-PCR, were conducted in the last 24 hours in the city. The Delhi government has imposed a night curfew in the national capital from 10 pm to 5 am. The order will be imposed with immediate effect till April 30.

"People who want to get Covid-19 vaccination will be exempted but will have to get an e-pass. Shopkeepers selling essential goods like groceries, fruits, vegetables, milk, and medicine will be allowed to move after getting an e-pass. Print and electronic media will also be allowed to move only through e-pass," the Delhi government's order stated. Commuters, who fall in the essential category, will be allowed to travel in Delhi Metro during the night curfew.

"All metro users are requested who not fall in the essential category may complete the journey and reach their destination by 10 pm as you are not allowed to travel after 10 pm to 5 am in the night in metro as per govt order till April 30," DMRC tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

Sudan says Ethiopia's moves on Nile dam violate international law

Science News Roundup: Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator; UK scientists say further easing of COVID rules and more

Health News Roundup: Vaccine distribution concerns in Florida; supply issues to Australia and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Patnaik asks police to launch 10-day drive to strictly enforce COVID-19 protocol

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday reviewed the situation arising out of the spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the state, particularly in the western districts adjoining Chhatisgarh and asked the state police to launch a...

Prince Harry and Meghan's first Netflix project to focus on Invictus Games

Britains Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will produce their first Netflix Inc series that will focus on athletes competing in the Invictus Games for injured veterans in The Hague in 2022.Harry will appear on camera in the documentary serie...

Bengal reports record 2,058 fresh COVID-19 cases, 7 more fatalities

West Bengal on Tuesday reported 2,058 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest count of 2021 so far, pushing the tally to 5,97,634, the health department said.The death toll climbed to 10,355 after seven more patients succumbed to the virus, it sa...

Police trainer testifies Chauvin used unauthorized neck restraint on Floyd

The Minneapolis Police Departments coordinator on the use of force told jurors on Tuesday the neck restraint applied by former policeman Derek Chauvin in the deadly arrest of George Floyd was unauthorized and that officers are trained to us...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021