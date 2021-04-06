CJI S A Bobde welcomes AI system to assist judges in legal research

Chief Justice of India (CJI) S A Bobde on Tuesday welcomed the introduction of an artificial intelligence (AI) based portal in the judicial system aimed at assisting judges with legal research ''more efficiently, methodically and systematically'' than a human mind but said it will not be allowed to ''spill over'' into decision making. The system -- SUPACE which is short for Supreme Court Portal for Assistance in Courts Efficiency -- was inaugurated by the CJI in an event held virtually and attended by judges from several High Courts of the country.

Welcoming the new AI system, the CJI said it was the first of its kind in the world as it would collect all the information, much faster than a human being, which a judge would require to decide a case, but it itself will not come out with a decision.

''We will not allow it to spill over to decision making,'' he said referring to certain AI systems abroad which also provide automated decisions and added that if AI decides a case, ''it would be disastrous to the judiciary''.

The CJI further said that SUPACE was unique for another reason -- the interaction between a machine and human being leading to production of remarkable results which are customised to the needs of a case and how a judge thinks.

''It is a perfect blend of human intelligence and machine learning. A hybrid one,'' he added.

Another apprehension that the CJI allayed were the concerns regarding unemployment or redundancy of certain posts after introduction of SUPACE -- which is expected to be initially used on an experimental basis by the judges of Bombay and Delhi High Courts who deal with criminal matters.

''Another apprehension to be allayed is the generation of unemployment if the system is adopted. There is no question of that. It is intended to do what a human mind can do, but much more efficiently, methodically and systematically,'' he said and added, ''there is no question of creating redundancy of any post in the judiciary''.

Justice L Nageswara Rao, the chairman of the Supreme Court's AI Committee, who also spoke at the event, said,''It is implausible that the AI system will make human lawyers or judges redundant''.

He said the system would help the judiciary and the court in reducing delays and pendency of cases.

''It has the potential to be a tremendous asset in the justice delivery system. In the future, AI will present a more streamlined, cost effective and time bound means of bringing to fruition the fundamental right of access to justice,'' Justice Rao said.

He said that the AI committee recommends that the High Court judges start using the system and added that it may be later used to deal with cases of motor accident claims also. CJI-designate Justice N V Ramana, who also spoke at the event, referring to the new system said,''The CJI was cooking something at his house. The Supreme Court was not sitting idle during the COVID-19 pandemic. The AI tool is a feather in the cap of the CJI''.

He too welcomed the system, saying this new tool was ''time saving'' and would help to reduce the pendency of cases that the apex court was burdened with.

He said the more it is used, the better the system would become and the easier it would be to understand how it works.

CJI Bobde also said that the system presently was at the ''new born baby stage'' and it has to be used and trained to give the answers that a judge requires when deciding a case.

