Left Menu

Attorney General K K Venugopal has quarantined himself, law officer informs SC

A law officer on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that Attorney General K K Venugopal would not be available to assist it in a case related to saving the endangered Great Indian Bustard as he has quarantined himself after a family member of his associate tested COVID-19 positive.A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, hearing a PIL pertaining to the Great Indian Bustard and Lesser Florican, was told by Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati that the top law officer was unavailable on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 21:44 IST
Attorney General K K Venugopal has quarantined himself, law officer informs SC

A law officer on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that Attorney General K K Venugopal would not be available to assist it in a case related to saving the endangered Great Indian Bustard as he has quarantined himself after a family member of his associate tested COVID-19 positive.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, hearing a PIL pertaining to the Great Indian Bustard and Lesser Florican, was told by Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati that the top law officer was unavailable on Tuesday. ''I would be assisting my lords as the learned AG has quarantined himself,'' she said, adding that a relative of one of his staff tested positive to the viral infection. Venugopal has been assisting the top court on issues, including laying of underground cables and source of its funding for protecting the endangered birds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

Sudan says Ethiopia's moves on Nile dam violate international law

Science News Roundup: Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator; UK scientists say further easing of COVID rules and more

Health News Roundup: Vaccine distribution concerns in Florida; supply issues to Australia and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

UDF seeks repoll in Taliparamba seat

The UDF on Tuesday sought repoll in the Taliparamba Assembly seat in Keralas Kannur district, alleging that the CPIM workers captured many booths and engaged in bogus voting.Congress state working president K Sudhakaran said the UDF would m...

Didi asking Muslims to back her reflects minority votes slipping away: PM Modi

Lashing out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the TMC supremos appeal to Muslims to vote en bloc for her party reflects fears that minority votes are slipping out of her hands.Modi, ...

Patnaik asks police to launch 10-day drive to strictly enforce COVID-19 protocol

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday reviewed the situation arising out of the spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the state, particularly in the western districts adjoining Chhatisgarh and asked the state police to launch a...

Prince Harry and Meghan's first Netflix project to focus on Invictus Games

Britains Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will produce their first Netflix Inc series that will focus on athletes competing in the Invictus Games for injured veterans in The Hague in 2022.Harry will appear on camera in the documentary serie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021