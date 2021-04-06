Left Menu

Mamata accuses BJP of spreading misinformation about raising Narayani Sena

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused BJP of spreading misinformation about raising a Narayani Sena central paramilitary force after the polls citing an unverified RTI reply by the Centre.Banerjee said that top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been promising at recent meetings that the Centre will raise a Narayani Sena force on the lines of other paramilitary forces in the country.The demand for Narayani Sena has been a long standing demand of the Rajbanshi community in north Bengal.

''They (BJP) are habitual liars. The PM and other BJP leaders are promising that Narayani Sena will be raised after the elections. However, going by the reply to the RTI application from the office of Amit Shahs (union home minister) office there is no such proposal,'' the TMC supremo said at a poll rally.

''The RTI query was if there was any proposal for raising any new central armed police forces battalion called Narayani Sena like the BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB and ITBP. The reply is at present no such proposal has been received,'' Banerjee said and made it clear that she will make it an issue in the ongoing state election.

She asked a member of the audience to read out the contents of the document - the question and the reply.

The chief minister said that on the contrary the West Bengal government is already raising Narayani Sena battalion of the state police with headquarters in Coochbehar.

Banerjee accused Modi and Shah of peddling lies before elections which they do not fulfill afterwards.

''What happened to Modi's 2014 Lok Sabha poll promise to put Rs 15 lakh in every person's bank account ? Not a single rupee has been given to anyone. This is BJP,'' she said.

Banerjee said Modi was calling her ''Didi o Didi'' to mimic her as ''he and BJP can only resort to such antics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

