Indonesia says UK to support ASEAN effort in resolving Myanmar crisis

Indonesia says UK to support ASEAN effort in resolving Myanmar crisisReuters | Jakarta | Updated: 07-04-2021 08:37 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 08:37 IST
The United Kingdom will support the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in its effort to resolve the crisis in Myanmar, Indonesia's foreign minister said Wednesday.
Retno Marsudi made the remark in a news briefing after talks with visiting British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. Indonesia is among several Southeast Asian countries leading a push for high-level talks on Myanmar, where nearly 600 people have been killed in a crackdown on demonstrators opposing a Feb. 1 coup.
