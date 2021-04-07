Left Menu

SC to hear on April 9 plea of Mukhtar Ansari's wife seeking his protection against 'grave threat'

The Supreme Court is likely to hear on April 9 plea of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's wife Afshan Ansari alleging "grave threat" to the life of her husband, whom the top court had recently directed to be shifted to Uttar Pradesh from jail in Punjab.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2021 13:08 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 13:08 IST
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court is likely to hear on April 9 plea of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's wife Afshan Ansari alleging "grave threat" to the life of her husband, whom the top court had recently directed to be shifted to Uttar Pradesh from jail in Punjab. On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Police took custody of Ansari from Punjab's Ropar jail to transfer him to Banda jail in UP.

Ansari, the MLA from Mau in UP, has been lodged in Ropar jail since January 2019 in connection with an extortion case, and facing many cases in UP and elsewhere. The matter is listed for hearing before a Bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan.

Ansari's wife sought safety for her husband while he is being shifted to Banda district jail in Uttar Pradesh from Rupnagar jail in Punjab, and during the trial in pending cases in the state. Afshan while alleging an imminent threat to Ansari's life, has sought the intervention of the top court to ensure that her husband is not killed in a so-called fake encounter.

"The petitioner is in complete fear that now any time an untoward incident can happen to her husband but for protective directions passed by this Court," Afshan said in her plea. Fearing for her husband's life and seeking a direction to the UP Police not to kill her husband in a fake encounter, Afshan urged to allow him to face a "free and fair trial."

The Supreme Court had on March 26, ordered that Ansari be shifted to Uttar Pradesh jail from Punjab, keeping in view the fact that he is allegedly involved in many criminal cases. The apex court in its order on March 26, had granted two weeks time to shift Ansari from Rupnagar jail in Punjab to Banda jail in Uttar Pradesh.

The Uttar Pradesh government had filed the petition in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Punjab government and Rupnagar jail authority to immediately hand over the custody of Ansari, to the district jail Banda. Ansari's wife in her plea asked the top court that Ansari should be provided security while his stay in Banda jail and also while his transportation to Court for trial proceedings in those criminal cases registered against her husband. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

