Search operation to trace hiding militants called off in J-K

Security forces called off an overnight cordon and search operation at Gulab Bagh on the outskirts of Srinagar city as the militants believed to be hiding in a house had escaped, officials said on Wednesday.

Police and other security forces had launched the operation late on Tuesday night following information about presence of two militants there, the officials said.

They said as the forces closed in on the target house, the police offered a chance to the militants to surrender but there was no response. The security forces launched intensive house-to-house searches in the area on Wednesday morning but didn't find the ultras, the officials said. They said the search operation was called off as the militants were believed to have escaped before the cordon was laid.

